AES Brasil awards Nordex a 314 MW wind power contract in Brazil

Wind farm comprises 55 N163/5.X wind turbines from the Delta4000 series. AES Brasil has commissioned the Nordex Group to supply and install 55 N163/5.X wind turbines for the 313.5 MW wind farm Cajuína. The order also includes the service of the turbines over the period of five years with several extension options of up to 20 years.

The project is located 100 kilometres west of the city of Natal in the state of Rio Grande do Norte. The site has constant average wind speeds of around 9.2 m/s and a high capacity factor.

The start of the installations of the turbines, which will be delivered in a project-specific operating mode of 5.7 MW, is scheduled for summer 2022.

The Nordex Group will manufacture the turbines including rotor blades and the 120-metre-high concrete towers in the country following recently achieved Finame compliance.

The Group has installed more than 33 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.