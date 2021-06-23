Gold Medal for Nordex

The Nordex Group has been awarded an EcoVadis Gold Medal in recognition of our successful sustainability efforts. Nordex thus improves its result by 23 points compared to 2019 (43), achieving a total score of 66 points. This year’s result puts the Nordex Group in the top 3% of all the general industrial machinery manufacturers assessed. EcoVadis rewarded structured and proactive sustainability approaches with above-average scores in the areas of Environment and Ethics, while the experts saw further potential for development in the area of Sustainable Procurement, an area where we have to make further efforts.

In our industry, only Siemens Gamesa achieved a higher score; they are among the top 1% of all evaluated companies and were awarded a Platinum Medal.

Alongside EcoVadis, there are other ESG rating agencies that continuously monitor and confirm Nordex’s sustainability performance (ESG stands for ‘Environment, Social, and Governance’). These ratings promote transparency around sustainability performance in our industry, complementing the reporting of financial performance. The Sustainability Department of the Nordex Group is also currently analyzing the evaluation criteria of this type of ratings as the basis for our new Sustainability Strategy.

EcoVadis is the leading provider of business sustainability ratings in global supply chains. With innovative technology and know-how in the field of sustainability, it supports companies in developing and implementing sustainable business practices. The EcoVadis methodology evaluates company guidelines, measures and published reporting in the areas of Environment, Labour and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. International EcoVadis sustainability experts analyze and review company data (specific supporting documents, 360 watch results, etc.) to create reliable ratings. These take into account the company’s sector, size and geographical location.