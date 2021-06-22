Vestas secures largest wind power order ever in France

TTR Energy has placed an order for 122 MW for the Sud Marne wind farm, which will be located in the department of Marne, France. The contract includes the transportation, supply and installation of 30 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines, some of which will be delivered in 4.0 MW operating mode, as well as an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract for 20 years.

“We are very proud to partner with TTR Energy for the largest Vestas order ever received in France. We expect that the reliability and high competitiveness of our 4 MW platform will contribute significantly to increasing the annual energy production of the wind farm and optimizing the business case of our customers ”, says Hugues Faivre, Country Manager of Vestas France.

Wind turbine delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022 and commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Vestas installed its first wind turbine in France in 1991. Since then, the company has led the country’s wind industry with more than 5.8 GW of installed wind capacity and more than 2,300 wind turbines. These numbers position the company as the main contributor to the expansion of wind power in France, with a cumulative market share of 30 percent.