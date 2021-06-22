Nordex supplies wind turbines for 200 MW of wind power in Finland

Project developer orders 35 N163/5.X wind turbines for four wind farms.

A Finnish wind farm developer has placed orders with the Nordex Group to supply N163/5.X turbines for four wind farms totalling 199.5 MW. The orders also include a Premium Service of the turbines for a period of 30 years.

The project names and the customer are undisclosed as per customer request.

The wind farms will be constructed in the interior of the mid-west of Finland as well as in the west of the country, near to the coast in the Ostrobothnia region.

The Nordex Group will supply the N163/5.X in the project-specific 5.7 MW operating mode on tubular steel towers, with a hub height of 148 and 159 metres.

The wind turbines for the bundle of wind farms are due to be supplied and installed in spring and summer 2022, with the final project being completed in late autumn of the same year.

The Group has installed more than 33 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.