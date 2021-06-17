DNV and Keppel Offshore & Marine sign collaboration agreement to develop hydrogen projects in Singapore

The overall aim of the collaboration is to explore safe implementation of potential new technologies, working jointly with relevant governmental agencies to promote the introduction of hydrogen as an energy source in the Singapore market to support the country’s decarbonization goals.

Together, DNV and Singapore-based Keppel O&M will cooperate to explore and develop a range of topics including:

Safety requirements for hydrogen as an energy source

Infrastructure requirements for hydrogen storage and local transportation

Offshore applications for hydrogen technology.

Some of the safety studies and pilot activities will be carried out within Keppel O&M’s Floating Living Lab, the first-of-its-kind floating testbed in Singapore which will be a platform for the industry to testbed new energy technologies.

This agreement on hydrogen is another important step in reinforcing the collaboration between DNV and Keppel O&M, following a previous partnership to enhance LNG as ship fuel since 2019.

Brice Le Gallo, Regional Director for APAC, Energy Systems at DNV

“Keppel O&M is at the forefront in supporting the marine industry’s search for greener fuels such as hydrogen, and we have been working closely with partners such as DNV to support this energy transition. In line with Keppel’s Vision 2030, which includes seizing opportunities in new energy, Keppel O&M is leveraging its engineering capabilities, expertise in gas solutions, and new build experience to develop value-added solutions for customers. We are also able to utilize our floating living lab to help testbed and commercialize promising power and technology solutions,” said Tan Leong Peng, Managing Director (New Builds), Keppel O&M.

“DNV’s strategic ambition is to enable our customers to tackle global transformations such as the energy transition. We use our knowledge to advance safety and performance, set industry benchmarks, and to inspire and invent forward-looking solutions. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Keppel O&M is yet another testament to this ambition,” said Brice Le Gallo, Regional Director for APAC, Energy Systems at DNV.