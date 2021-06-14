Vestas secures order for EnVentus wind turbines for a 102 MW wind project in Finland

Vestas has received an order to supply EnVentus wind turbines for the 102 MW Närpiö Norrskogen wind farm, which is being developed by EPV Energy Ltd in western Finland.

Vestas will supply, install and commission 17 V162-6.0MW wind turbines at the project, which is located in Närpiö, near Vaasa, on the western coast of Finland. The order pushes the adoption of the EnVentus platform to more than 3 GW, with approximately 1.3 GW of those orders located in Finland. EPV Energy and Vestas have collaborated on several other wind projects in Finland, with more than 365 MW installed, including the 124 MW Teuva Paskoonharju project currently underway.

At Närpiö Norrskogen, Vestas will provide service through a long-term Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract of more than 30 years, providing certainty in energy performance and Vestas’ experience in industry-leading service. industry throughout the life of the project.

“We are privileged to continue partnering with EPV Energy on the Närpiö Norrskogen project, expanding our collaboration with EPV as they develop another project with our latest technology,” said Juan Furones, Vice President North and West Sales, Vestas North and Central Europe. . “With more than 1.3 GW in Finnish EnVentus orders and installations as of 2021, we are delivering the latest technology and ultimately delivering profitable wind power to Finnish consumers. The long-term service agreement also continues to establish Vestas’ service offerings as leaders in the industry, maintaining optimal fleet performance in the future. ”

“Wind energy is an important form of energy production for EPV Energy. EPV Energy takes responsibility for its wind farms throughout their life cycle and it is very important that we have a strong partner at Vestas in the future. We have had a good long-term partnership with Vestas and we are pleased to continue to work with them on our journey to a new world of zero emissions, ”says Frans Liski, CEO of EPV Windpower.

Deliveries of the wind turbines are expected in the second quarter of 2022, with full commissioning of the project expected by the end of 2022.