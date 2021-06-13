American Clean Power Association Statement on New York Bight Competitive Lease Sale

The American Clean Power Association (ACP)?issued the following statement today after the Biden-Harris Administration announced a competitive lease sale for offshore wind development for New York and New Jersey.

“American Clean Power welcomes the proposed offshore wind lease sale in the New York Bight as a key step in providing clean energy to the region, boosting job creation, and stimulating massive investment into the regional economy. This announcement further demonstrates the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to develop 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 and goes hand in hand with the concerted efforts by the surrounding states?to become leaders in capturing the economic and environmental benefits of this growing resource. Offshore wind development in the New York Bight could attract almost $46 billion in capital investments and support up to 32,000 jobs. This announcement follows years of analysis and consultation with offshore wind stakeholders and other ocean users and those in the offshore wind sector remain committed to continuing these active partnerships as together America advances this new source of clean energy for its communities.” – Laura Morton, ACP Senior Director of Policy and Regulatory Affairs for Offshore Wind