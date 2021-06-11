Capital Energy buys the wind turbines from General Electric for its second Andalusian wind farm, El Barroso

This wind energy installation, located in the province of Cádiz, will have an initial power of 22.5 megawatts (MW). The five wind turbines of this second Capital Energy wind farm in Andalusia, of the GE Cypress model, will supply clean energy to some 27,000 homes and will prevent the emission into the atmosphere of more than 25,000 tons of CO2 per year.

Located in the municipality of Jerez de la Frontera, El Barroso will have an economic impact on local coffers, as well as through leasing contracts, of approximately 150,000 euros per year

Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company founded in 2002 and whose vocation is to become the first 100% vertically integrated renewable operator on the Iberian Peninsula, continues to take steps to strengthen the development of its clean energy project in Andalusia with the acquisition of wind turbines from its second wind farm in this autonomous community: El Barroso.

The company has just closed with General Electric (GE) the contract for the sale of the five machines that will equip this renewable energy facility, the Cypress model with a 158-meter rotor diameter and a hub height of 121 meters, a technology never installed before the date in Spain.

It should be noted that a good part of the wind turbines will be built in various factories with which this supplier works in Spain: both the blades, which will be made in Castellón by the company LM Wind Power, as well as the towers and other electrical components and mechanical.

In parallel, Capital Energy and GE have signed a complete after-sales service agreement for the monitoring and preventive and corrective maintenance of these machines for a period of 20 years.

Located in the province of Cádiz, the El Barroso wind farm will have an initial capacity of 22.5 MW and its construction will start this July for about a year.

The wind turbines of this second Capital Energy park in Andalusia will arrive at the site during next December and will be capable of supplying about 65,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of clean energy per year, equivalent to the consumption of some 27,000 homes in the region. , and to avoid, likewise, the emission into the atmosphere of more than 25,000 tons of CO2 per year.

El Barroso, located in the municipality of Jerez de la Frontera, will involve an investment of more than 30 million euros and will promote the creation of around 150 direct jobs during the peak periods of its construction. Likewise, in the operation and maintenance phase, it is expected to permanently employ five professionals in the area.

On the other hand, the plant will have an annual economic impact on local coffers (IBI and IAE, mainly), as well as through leasing contracts, of approximately 150,000 euros.

The company has already begun work on its first Andalusian wind farm, Loma de los Pinos, located in the Sevillian town of Lebrija and which, with an installed capacity of 39 MW, will also equip General Electric turbines and will be able to supply clean energy 40,000 households in the region.