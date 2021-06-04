Vestas wins 32 MW wind order in Japan

Vestas has secured a 32 MW order with Toda Corporation for the Azumakogen wind farm in Fukushima prefecture, Japan. Owned by Japan Renewable Energy Corporation (JRE), Fukushima Mirai Kenkyukai, General Foundation and Shinobuyama Fukushima Power Co., Ltd., the wind project will be built by Toda Corporation and will feature nine V105-3.45 MW wind turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode with 84m towers.

Delivery of the wind turbines will begin in the second quarter of 2022, and commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner in sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install and service onshore and offshore wind turbines around the world, and with more than 136 GW of wind turbines in 84 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and more than 117 GW of wind turbines in service, we use data to interpret, forecast and exploit wind resources and provide best-in-class wind energy solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 29,000 employees are bringing sustainable energy solutions to the world to fuel a bright future.