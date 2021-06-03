YPF Luz announces the commissioning of a wind farm in Buenos Aires

YPF invested US $ 235 million in the 3,610-hectare wind power plant, one of the largest in the country, with 45 wind turbines.

Los Teros has the capacity to produce 838 gigawatt hours per year and will prevent the emission of more than 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide, the company explained in a statement.

“It is a great joy that today 100% of the Los Teros Wind Farm is generating energy for Argentines. It required a lot of effort and commitment in the context of Covid-19, with great operational and logistical challenges,” said Martín Mandarano, Executive President by YPF Luz.

The company, which supplies energy to the wholesale and industrial market, had been operating the wind farm since 2020 with a power of 123 megawatts, adding another 52 megawatts in the second stage.