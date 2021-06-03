Nordex Group receives a new order from Spain for 77 MW of wind energy

Nordex has secured another order in Spain for Delta4000 wind turbines for a total of 76.8 MW. For an expansion phase of a wind farm in central Spain, the company will supply 16 N155 / 4.8 wind turbines. The order also includes the service and maintenance of the wind turbines for two years.

Delivery and installation of the first wind turbines will begin in August 2022 and commissioning is scheduled for December 2022. Nordex will install the Delta4000 turbines in concrete towers with a hub height of 120 meters, which the company produces in the country.

The Group has installed more than 33 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 8,500. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.