Suzlon secures new order for 252 MW wind turbines from CLP India

A wind project of this size can provide electricity to ~ 1.83 billion homes and reduce ~ 8.28 billion tons of CO2 emissions per year.

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, announced today the award of a new order for the development of a 252 MW wind power project from CLP India. Suzlon will install 120 S120-140m wind turbine units (WTG) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower, with a nominal capacity of 2.1 MW each. The project is located in Sidhpur, Gujarat and is expected to enter service in 2022.

Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, foundation, assembly and commissioning. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Managing Director of CLP India said: “We are excited about the growth opportunities in India, and our shareholders CLP Group and CDPQ share the vision of investing in a clean and low carbon energy portfolio in the country. Our project Wind Power in Sidhpur, Gujarat is our largest single site renewable project. It is a testament to our commitment to India’s renewable goals. We are pleased to partner with Suzlon, given its technologically advanced products, EPC capabilities, operations and services. of maintenance “.

Speaking about the order won, Ashwani Kumar, CEO of Suzlon Group, said: “We are delighted to once again partner with CLP India for their wind power project in Sidhpur, Gujarat. CLP and Suzlon have enjoyed a long and fruitful partnership and share a common vision for an energy-secure India powered by sustainable and renewable energy sources. This is the first major order we announced after the closing of our debt restructuring in line with our plans to restart business operations and lead the Indian market wind power from the Front. We are seeing increased interest from all of our stakeholders and customer segments to invest in renewable energy. Suzlon’s experience in the Indian wind power market over the past 25 years offers convenience and reliability to clients. regimes “.

The S120-140m wind turbines feature proven Dual Feed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility grid to meet grid requirements. Suzlon’s next-generation turbines are designed to optimally harness wind resources at higher altitudes, making low-wind sites viable.

CLP India is owned by CLP Group, one of Asia’s largest investor-owned energy companies, and Caisse de dépôt et location du Québec (CDPQ), a global investment group. Founded in 2002, CLP India has gradually grown to become one of the largest foreign investors in the Indian energy sector. Its diversified portfolio comprises more than 3,000 MW of electricity generating capacity, including wind and solar power projects in seven states, as well as transmission assets.

Suzlon Group is one of the world’s leading renewable energy solution providers with a presence in 18 countries in Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa and the Americas. Based on Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India; the Group is made up of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE & BSE: SUZLON) and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organization, with more than 25 years of operating history, the group has a cumulative global facility of more than 18.8 GW of wind power capacity, more than 5,600 employees with diverse nationalities, and world-class manufacturing facilities. Suzlon is the only wind energy company in India with a large research and development (R&D) organization in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and India. More than 12.8 GW of the Group’s facilities are located in India, representing 34% of the country’s wind facilities, making Suzlon the largest player in this sector. The Group is the custodian of more than 12.8 GW of wind power assets.