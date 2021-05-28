GE Renewable Energy wins one of the Largest Onshore Wind Contracts in South-east Asia

Contract signed with BIM Wind JSC, a joint venture company between Philippines AC Energy and Vietnam BIM Energy Holding for an 88 MW wind farm

GE Renewable Energy announced today it has secured a contract with BIM Wind JSC (“BIM Wind”), a project joint venture company between AC Energy, the power generation platform of Ayala Corporation, one of the largest Philippine conglomerates, and BIM Energy Holding, the renewable energy platform of BIM Group, one of Vietnam’s largest privately-owned conglomerates, to supply, install and commission GE Cypress onshore wind turbines for BIM Wind’s 88 MW wind farm located in Ninh Thu?n Province, South Central Vietnam.

The 88 MW order is GE’s largest Cypress platform deal in South-east Asia, eclipsing three other Cypress orders in Vietnam over the last 12 months. It includes a 15-year full-service agreement. The project is expected to be commissioned and operational by the end of third quarter of 2021. All turbines will be equipped with the two-piece blade design.

Mr. Doan Quoc Huy, CEO of BIM Energy Holding said: “GE’s Cypress technology is the right platform for our first wind farm in Vietnam and we are delighted to partner with GE Renewable Energy as we aim to develop at least 1000MW of clean energy by 2025 contributing to Vietnam’s vision for cleaner sources of energy.”

GE’s Cypress onshore wind platform continues to be the technology of choice in Vietnam and a good fit for Ninh Thu?n wind resource and land use. The platform enables significant Annual Energy Production (AEP) improvements, increased efficiency in service ability, improved logistics and siting potential, and ultimately more value for customers.

Gilan Sabatier, Regional Leader for GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind business in South Asia and ASEAN said: “We are extremely excited to partner with AC Energy and BIM Group – who share our values and are fully engaged in accelerating the energy transition in Vietnam. We thank them for their trust on this key wind project for the country. This is another addition to what is now becoming a sizeable project backlog for us in Vietnam, validating our position as a technology partner of choice supporting our customers in capturing the best wind resources and driving energy costs down.”

AC Energy International Chief Operating Officer Patrice Clausse said: “This is AC Energy’s second wind farm in Vietnam utilizing GE Renewable Energy’s turbines. As we expand our renewable energy initiatives in the region, we look into partners like GE, with their long-established focus on new technologies, to underpin our 2025 goal. AC Energy aims to accelerate the energy transition in Vietnam through partners such as BIM Renewables and GE.