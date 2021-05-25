American Clean Power Association Statement on California Offshore Wind energy Announcement

The American Clean Power Association (ACP)?issued the following statement today after the Biden-Harris Administration, in partnership with the state of California, announced an effort to advance offshore wind off the northern and central coasts of California and open the Pacific Coast to its first commercial scale offshore clean energy projects.

“The American offshore wind industry applauds this historic step forward on offshore wind development off the U.S. West Coast. California now has an opportunity to become a global leader in floating offshore wind technology with an agreement to move forward with leasing of 3,000 MW in Morro Bay and additional space in the Humboldt Call Area, totaling 4,600 MW potential development. Today’s actions will help deliver a new source of power to California communities that are increasingly demanding clean energy to power their homes and businesses. Our country is blessed with considerable wind resources off its coasts and now is the time to harness those resources to achieve the sustainability and climate goals of coastal states and to provide certainty for the offshore wind industry, strengthen the workforce, and revolutionize domestic supply chains up and down the coasts and across the country. We are grateful for the partnership between California and the Biden-Harris Administration and are excited to bring a large-scale offshore wind industry to California. This agreement is a crucial first step for the industry, which will help unlock investment and will set up the West Coast for an even bigger floating offshore wind industry in the future.” – Heather Zichal, American Clean Power Association CEO