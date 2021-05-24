Opportunities in the UK Offshore Wind Energy Industry

The UK is world leader in offshore wind with 10.5GW installed and operational and a target of 40GW by 2030, including 1GW of floating wind. Government support has unleashed the potential of this industry, which has seen the cost of offshore wind fall by two thirds in the last five years. This, together with the UK’s clean growth objectives of net zero emissions by 2050 and recent commitment in the sixth Carbon Budget to cut 78% of emissions by 2035, will significantly boost the development of the sector.

The Prime Minister’s Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution announced in November 2020 sets out the milestones to deliver the UK’s offshore wind objectives:

· £160million investment into modern ports and manufacturing infrastructure;

· Delivery of 60% UK content in offshore wind projects through more stringent requirements for supply chains in the Contract for Difference auctions;

· Building more network infrastructure, utilising smart technologies to integrate clean technologies like offshore wind.

At this webinar held in partnership with AEE, UK experts in offshore wind will present the business and investment opportunities arising from these commitments. Support from our international partners will be essential to reach the UK’s ambitious targets in this sector.



This event will be in English

without translation