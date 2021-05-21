Vestas wins order for EnVentus wind turbines in Asia Pacific for a 157 MW wind farm in Australia

Vestas has secured a 157 MW order from Neoen to deliver the engineering, procurement and construction of the Kaban Green Power Hub in Far North Queensland, Australia. The project will have 28 Vestas V162-5.6 MW wind turbines from the EnVentus platform. This marks Vestas EnVentus’ first order for Asia Pacific and Australia, as well as Neoen’s first Australian project with Vestas.

From the base of the tower to the highest tip of the blade, the wind turbines will reach 230 m to fully capture the site’s high wind shear.

“Vestas is proud that through Kaban Green Power Hub, the global partnership of Neoen and Vestas has been extended to Australia,” said Purvin Patel, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. “We are pleased that Neoen has chosen our leading technology, market experience and comprehensive service solutions to help them achieve the best return on investment for their project.”

“The energy generated by the Kaban Green Power Hub will make a critical contribution to the northern part of Australia’s power grid. Sustainable projects like this continue to demonstrate the reliability of wind generation, along with its ability to be deployed in remote regions of our country, ”said Peter Cowling, Director of Vestas Australia and New Zealand.

“Neoen is pleased to announce Vestas as the wind turbine supplier and prime contractor for Kaban Green Power Hub, which is our first joint project in Australia,” said Louis de Sambucy, Managing Director of Neoen Australia. “I would like to thank the Vestas team for all the hard work they have put into reaching this important milestone. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Vestas in Australia as we continue to expand our portfolio of wind projects. ”

Turbine delivery will begin in the first quarter of 2022, and commissioning is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.