Alinta Energy and RATCH-Australia launch WA’s largest wind farm

A joint venture between Alinta Energy and RATCH-Australia has spawned the newly opened Yandin Wind Farm in the Wheatbelt region of Western Australia.

The site for the wind farm is located on Yued lands near Dandaragan, 175km north of Perth, chosen for its ample local wind resources and proximity to the grid.

The $450 million Yandin Wind Farm is was officially opened this week by Energy Minister Bill Johnston.

“Congratulations to Alinta Energy, RATCH-Australia and the Dandaragan community on the launch of the Yandin Wind Farm, Western Australia’s largest renewable energy facility,” Johnston said.

“With the many challenges faced around COVID-19, it was fantastic to see this project completed, which reflects the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in the project.”

“Projects such as the Yandin Wind Farm illustrate the great potential we have in Western Australia to take advantage of the worldwide transition to clean energy technologies. Around 150 local jobs were created during construction, which took almost one million hours, and created valuable opportunities for businesses in the Wheatbelt.”

Consisting of 51 Vestas turbines, with each blade tip rising to a height of 180 metres, the development’s turbine rotor diameter is 150 metres – larger than the London Eye observation wheel.

At its full power the Yandin Wind Farm can generate enough renewable energy to supply 214 megawatts of capacity, or the equivalent to about 200,000 Western Australian homes for a year.

Western Australia’s main electricity grid, The South West Interconnected System, now has around 1.6 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity including wind farms and rooftop solar systems.

“The Western Australian government is committed to improving energy affordability and creating a cleaner, greener energy system for Western Australians. We must continue to develop new renewable energy technologies to reduce energy costs and to meet our commitment of net zero emissions by 2050,” Johnston said.