Enel Green Power begins construction of a 180 MW wind farm in Villar de los Navarros

The TICO WIND wind power plant will come online in early 2022 and will have the capacity to generate around 471 gigawatt-hours (GWh) per year.

Enel Green Power España (EGPE) has begun the construction of a new 180 megawatt (MW) wind farm in the Zaragoza town of Villar de los Navarros. The associated investment stands at 181 million euros.

“With this project we reaffirm our commitment to continue strengthening the renewable generation mix in our country, helping to pursue its objectives in terms of green energy. We are also taking advantage of the wealth of renewable sources in Spain, while actively promoting innovation and sustainability through the adoption of the best international practices during the construction phase “, has detailed the CEO of Endesa, José Bogas.

The TICO WIND wind farm will come online in early 2022 and will have the capacity to generate about 471 gigawatt-hours (GWh) per year. This volume of production will avoid the annual emission into the atmosphere of 385,505 tons of CO2. The installation will consist of 43 wind turbines, 26 of them of 3.65 MW of unit power and 17 of 5 MW of unit power.

For the construction of this park, Enel Green Power Spain will use various innovative tools and techniques, such as drones for surveying, intelligent tracking of turbine components, advanced digital platforms and software solutions to monitor and support remotely. the activities. These tools and solutions will enable faster, more accurate, and more reliable data collection on site activities, increasing overall construction quality and facilitating communication between teams on and off the site.

The construction of this project is based on Enel Green Power’s ‘Sustainable Construction Site’ model, including the installation of photovoltaic solar panels at each work to cover part of its energy needs. In addition, water saving measures will be carried out through the installation of water tanks and rainwater collection systems; Once the construction works are completed, both the photovoltaic panels and the water saving equipment will be donated to the municipalities where the projects are located for public use.

Enel Green Power Spain connected to the grid between 2019 and 2020 eighteen wind farms in Aragon, located in the provinces of Teruel and Zaragoza, with a total combined capacity of 504 MW and an investment of around 510 million euros.

Enel Green Power currently manages more than 7,794 MW of installed renewable capacity in Spain, including: 4,745 MW of hydraulic energy; 2,422 MW from wind energy, 624 MW from solar energy, and 3 MW from other renewable sources.

Enel Green Power, within the Enel Group, is dedicated to the development and operation of renewables throughout the world, with a presence in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Enel Green Power is a global leader in the green energy sector with an installed capacity of more than 47 GW in a combination of generation that includes wind, solar, geothermal and hydroelectric, and is at the forefront of the integration of innovative technologies in plants. renewable energy.