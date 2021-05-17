Capital Energy in Soria adds 305 MW of wind energy

The commissioning of all these renewable energy facilities and their associated electricity evacuation infrastructures, located in 16 municipal districts of the province of Soria and eight of Zaragoza, will involve an investment of around 293 million euros

The 55 wind turbines at the Corpal, San Cristóbal, Pedrecha and Cabezuelas wind farms will be capable of supplying clean energy to more than 331,500 homes in Castilla y León and will prevent the emission into the atmosphere of some 8.32 million tons of CO2 per year

The construction of these clean energy infrastructures will lead to the creation of 1,000 jobs and will have an annual economic impact on local coffers, as well as through leasing contracts, of almost 1.8 million euros.

Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company born in 2002 and whose vocation is to become the first 100% vertically integrated renewable operator on the Iberian Peninsula, continues to take steps to strengthen the development of its clean energy project in Castilla y León.

The Industry and Energy Dependencies of the Government Sub-delegation in Soria and Zaragoza have announced that they are submitting to public information the authorization requests [1] of their Corpal, San Cristóbal, Pedrecha and Cabezuelas wind farms. Located in the province of Soria, they will have a combined installed power of almost 305 megawatts (MW) and their start-up will involve an investment of around 293 million euros.

The 55 wind turbines of these renewable facilities of Capital Energy will be capable of supplying more than 1,085,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of clean energy per year, equivalent to the consumption of more than 331,500 homes in Castilla y León, and will avoid the annual emission to the atmosphere of about 8.32 million tons of CO2.

The construction of these four parks and their associated electricity evacuation infrastructures, which are located in 24 municipal areas in the provinces of Soria and Zaragoza, will lead to the creation of 1,000 jobs during peak periods. In addition, in the operation and maintenance phase, Capital Energy will permanently employ more than 60 professionals in the area.

Likewise, these facilities will have an annual economic impact on local coffers (BICES, IBI and IAE), as well as through leasing contracts, of almost 1.8 million euros. To this recurring amount is added the timely payment of the ICIO, which will amount to more than 8.8 million euros.

Corpal wind farm:

The park is located in three Soria municipalities -Borjabad, Cubo de la Solana and Tejado- and its evacuation infrastructures in seven: Tejado, Gómjara, Buberos, Almenar de Soria, Pinilla del Campo, Noviernas and Ólvega. It will have an installed capacity of 156 MW, thanks to its 32 wind turbines, and will involve an investment of 155 million euros. It will be capable of producing more than 510,000 MWh and covering the annual electricity supply of 157,000 homes, avoiding the emission into the atmosphere of more than 3.9 million tons of CO2 per year.

San Cristóbal wind farm:

With an installed power of 49.5 MW (11 wind turbines), this park is located in four municipal districts of Soria: Velilla de los Ajos, ??Serón de Nágima, Cañamaque and Maján.

Pedrecha wind farm

With an installed power of 49.5 MW (11 wind turbines), this park is located in four municipal districts of Soria: Velilla de los Ajos, ??Serón de Nágima, Torlengua and Cihuela.

Cabezuelas wind farm:

With an installed power of 49.5 MW (11 wind turbines), this park is located in three municipal districts of Soria: Velilla de los Ajos, ??Nolay and Maján.

The development of San Cristóbal, Pedrecha and Cabezuelas will involve an investment of 138 million euros. These facilities will be capable of producing more than 570,000 MWh and covering the annual electricity supply of 157,000 homes, avoiding the emission into the atmosphere of more than 3.9 million tons of CO2 per year.

Likewise, these three parks will share the clean energy evacuation infrastructures that they generate, through two substations and two high voltage lines, located in four municipalities of Soria -Velilla de los Ajos, ??Serón de Nágima, Torlengua and Cihuela- and eight towns Zaragoza: Boldalba, Embid de Ariza, Cetina, Contamina, Alhama de Aragón, Biberca, Ateca and Terrer.

Recently, the Industry and Energy Unit of the Government Sub-delegation in Burgos announced that it was submitting to public information the authorization requests [2] of the wind farms of the company Cerevil and Cerecol. Located in the province of Burgos, they will have an installed capacity of 153 and 59.5 MW, respectively, and will involve a joint investment of around 178 million euros.