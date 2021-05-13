American Clean Power Association Statement on Renewable Energy Investment Act

The American Clean Power Association (ACP)?issued the following statement after the Renewable Energy Investment Act was introduced in Congress today:

“The American Clean Power Association strongly supports the Renewable Energy Investment Act introduced by Representatives Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) and Mike Levin (D-CA). With the right mix of policies in place, clean energy is poised for tremendous growth that will unleash economic expansion and job creation and significantly reduce our nation’s greenhouse gas emissions. By providing a full direct payment for clean energy tax credits, this legislation will fix the current imbalance between tax equity supply and demand. We appreciate the leadership of Representatives Blumenauer and Levin and the support of all the bill sponsors in recognizing the importance of providing a full direct payment as a critical component of our nation’s infrastructure and energy needs.” – Heather Zichal, ACP CEO