GE Renewable Energy and Toshiba Announce Strategic Partnership Agreement on Offshore Wind Power in Japan

The companies will work together to bring the benefits of GE’s offshore wind technology to the growing Japanese offshore wind market. Each company brings strengths critical to success in serving Japan’s offshore wind energy needs. Offshore wind power is projected to grow from 30 to 45 GW by 2040.

GE Renewable Energy and Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corporation today announced that they have signed a strategic partnership agreement to localize critical phases of the manufacturing process of GE’s Haliade-X offshore wind turbine and to support its commercialization in the country. Based on the long-lasting relationship between GE and Toshiba in Japan and beyond, this strategic agreement will help GE’s offshore wind technology to be more competitive in upcoming auctions in Japan. Financial terms and specific details were not disclosed. The two companies said that they will leverage their collective technology, manufacturing facilities and skills, construction, operation, and maintenance expertise as part of the agreement.

GE Renewable Energy and Toshiba are well positioned to contribute to and benefit from the success of offshore wind in Japan. Toshiba brings local manufacturing capabilities, a highly skilled workforce, strong energy domain expertise including in wind power, and an in-depth knowledge of the Japanese offshore market. GE has the most powerful offshore wind turbine in operation, the engineering and project management experience needed to support complex offshore wind projects, and extensive experience in Japan.

As part of the strategic partnership, GE will provide the Haliade-X technology, provide parts and components for nacelle assembly, and support Toshiba in jointly developing a local supply chain as well as completing assembly of the nacelles with best-in-class quality standards. Toshiba will assemble, warehouse, transport Haliade-X nacelles, provide preventative maintenance services and have critical sales and commercial responsibilities for the Japanese market.

John Lavelle, President & CEO, Offshore Wind at GE Renewable Energy, said, “GE and Toshiba have known each other for decades and have proven their successful collaboration though numerous partnerships. Toshiba is the strategic partner to help us bring the benefits of offshore wind to Japan. Their local manufacturing capabilities, experience in the energy sector, and outstanding reputation in the market make them an invaluable strategic partner. Together, we are well positioned to support Japan’s ambitions to be a leader in renewable energy and offshore wind in particular.”

Mamoru Hatazawa, President & CEO of Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corporation, said, “We are pleased to announce this partnership with GE. As a long-lasting business partner of GE for decades on power systems businesses, Toshiba is best suited to support GE to create another global leader in offshore wind market. GE’s Haliade-X is the most powerful offshore wind turbine built and helps to make offshore wind a more cost-effective and competitive source of clean energy. Through this strategic alliance, Toshiba will actively participate in offshore wind projects by supplying reliable products and contribute to the spread of renewable energy in Japan.”

As part of its green growth strategy for becoming carbon neutral by 2050 the Japanese government plans to award 10 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 with tenders of 1 GW per year. The plan’s calls for installing 30 to 45 GW of offshore wind turbines, including floating offshore wind turbines, by 2040 in part through the development of a competitive domestic supply chain.

GE has a long history, over 100 years, serving the Japanese market across several GE businesses, including Aviation, Healthcare, Power, and Renewable Energy. Toshiba has the manufacturing know-how of large-capacity generators cultivated for nuclear power and thermal power generation, construction experience, maintenance know-how for onshore wind power, and advanced wind resource analysis technology.