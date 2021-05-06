Vestas wins an order for 212 MW of wind in Brazil and exceeds 5 GW in orders for V150-4.2 MW wind turbines

Vestas has signed a new agreement with Omega Energia for the 212 MW Assuruá 4 wind farm, located in the cities of Gentio do Ouro and Xique-Xique, in Bahia. The order includes 47 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines delivered in a 4.5 MW power optimized mode, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract, optimizing energy production over the lifetime of the project. With this project, Vestas’ exceeds the milestone of 5 GW of orders received in Brazil for V150 wind turbines in standard power of 4.2 MW and optimized modes of power of 4.5 MW. The milestone is reached a year and a half after the turbine variant began production in the country. Wind turbines are produced locally under the FINAME rules of the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES), creating jobs and expanding Brazil’s wind energy industry and supporting the government’s initiative to promote renewable energy and a more sustainable energy mix.

The V150-4.2 MW wind turbine was launched in 2017 and has since garnered a global order intake of over 14 GW, making it one of the most successful wind turbine variants in the industry.

“Omega is a leading player in the Brazilian market, and we are confident that the reliability and competitiveness of the V150-4.2 MW turbine combined with the 10-year service contract will provide our partner with long-term certainty for its first greenfield project. in Bahia ”, says Eduardo Ricotta, president of Vestas Latin America.

“We are very proud to achieve this 5 GW milestone, consolidating V150-4.2 MW as the best-selling turbine model in Brazil. This underlines the excellent adjustment of the turbine to the Brazilian wind conditions and its incomparable level cost of energy ”.

“Omega has been implementing excellent renewable energy projects for the last 12 years, with a special focus on wind energy. Our projects have been ranked as some of the best in Brazil, month after month. The implementation of the Assuruá 4 project, in Bahia, will maintain this tradition, now counting on the reliability of Vestas as our turbine supplier. This alliance will bring renewable energy to consumers at very competitive costs, while bringing economic and social development to the Bahia countryside ”, says Rogério Zampronha, CEO of Omega Desenvolvimento.

Wind turbine delivery is scheduled for the second half of 2022 and commissioning is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.