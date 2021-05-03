Vestas supplies 86 MW of wind power in Sweden

Vestas has received an order for 86 MW of OX2 for the Karskruv project, to be built in the municipality of Uppvidinge, Kronoberg county, Sweden. The order adds to the market leading tally of more than 5 GW of wind power capacity that Vestas has installed in Sweden.

In the Karskruv project, Vestas will supply and install 20 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines in 4.3 MW operating mode, in addition to providing a 30-year long-term Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract, which which will ensure energy performance and Vestas’ industry leading service expertise throughout the life of the project.

“With more than 1.5 GW in OX2 orders in the Nordic region and Poland, we are pleased to continue our partnership with the Karskruv wind farm,” said Juan Furones, Vestas Vice President North and West Sales for North and West. the center of Europe. “Karskruv reinforces our track record of installing more than 5 GW of wind power capacity in Sweden, and we are delighted that we are being entrusted to continue to deliver for Sweden.”

“Our relationship with Vestas has always been very reliable and strong. I am pleased that we can continue to develop and build very attractive renewable projects with Vestas as one of our key suppliers of wind turbines, ”said Peter Tornberg, Head of Development and Procurement at OX2.

Deliveries of the wind turbines in Karskruv are expected to start in the second quarter of 2023, while commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.