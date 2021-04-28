Nordex receives an order for 35 MW of wind power from the Netherlands

Nordex Group has received an order for the delivery of 3- and 4-MW wind turbines in the Netherlands comprising 35 MW. Windpark Greenport Venlo B.V. has ordered five N133 / 4.8 wind turbines of the Delta4000 series with tower hub heights of 135 m and three N117 / 3675 turbines with tower hub heights of 134 m for the “Greenport Venlo” wind farm. The contract also includes a 25-year premium service contract for turbines.

In early 2022, the Nordex Group will supply the eight turbines to the site in the Greenport Venlo industrial estate northwest of the city of Venlo. This region includes industrial estates with mainly agri-food and horticultural companies. The Nordex Group is installing the turbines along the railway line between Venlo and Eindhoven in an agricultural area within the industrial estate.

Once completed and commissioned, the wind farm will provide clean electricity to around 30,000 households.

The Greenport Venlo B.V. is a company of the Dutch sustainable utility company Greenchoice, the cooperative project developer Windunie and the ABN Amro Energy Transition Fund. Together with the local energy cooperative Samenstroom, they are working on the participation of local residents in the income from the wind farm. A fund for local initiatives in the neighborhood will also be made available.

The Group has installed more than 32 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 8,500. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.