Southern Power acquires Vestas developed Glass Sands wind farm

Vestas announces that Southern Power, a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider and subsidiary of Southern Company, has acquired the 118 MW Glass Sands Wind Facility from Steelhead Americas, Vestas’ development arm in North America. The deal marks another step in Vestas’ aim to further expand its presence in renewable project development and to create value across a wider range of the renewable value chain.

Steelhead Americas, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is a wholly owned development subsidiary of Vestas that aims to enable future growth in the North American wind energy market through a current development and co-development pipeline of over 3,000 MW of wind energy projects.

“We’re pleased to see the full range of Vestas sustainable energy solutions displayed with the sale of the Glass Sands project,” said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Development for Vestas Americas, “From development to technology, to operations, we’ve deployed our expertise across the energy value chain to bring clean, reliable, and renewable wind energy to our communities and partners”.

The project, located in Oklahoma, U.S., was developed by Steelhead Americas including permitting, interconnection, origination of offtake and arrangement of EPC. Vestas will provide long-term service for the project through a 20-year AOM 5000 service agreement. The turbine order was declared firm and unconditional in 2020.