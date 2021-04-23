American Clean Power Association Statement on U.S. Greenhouse Gas Reduction Target for 2030

The American Clean Power Association (ACP)?today issued the following statement after the U.S. announced its 2030 nationally determined contribution (NDC) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“Today’s announcement is an ambitious north star for where we need to go, and our industry is proof that we can get there in a way that grows our economy. The Biden NDC demonstrates that we are serious about climate change and committed to restore our international leadership to address it. But no target, no number, and no pledge can convey the enormous domestic opportunities that await us. Clean energy will pave the way for deep carbon emissions reductions across the economy, powered by the jobs of tomorrow here today.

An ambitious target requires equally ambitious policy to achieve it. The road can be fastest traveled with the smoothest ride if we provide additional tools, technology, and flexibility to accelerate the deployment of clean energy at levels required to meet the timeline in the President’s vision. That means stable, certain energy and climate policies, a renewed focus on transmission infrastructure development, expedited permitting, and tax and trade policies that support clean energy. But make no mistake, today’s announcement is a rifle-shot for action.” – Heather Zichal, ACP CEO