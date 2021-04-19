Statkraft signs 10-year wind power PPA with Finnish Keva

Statkraft and Finnish public pension provider Keva have entered into a long-term green power purchase agreement with an annual delivery of almost 53 GWh in the period 2023 to 2032.

The delivery originates from the Kokkoneva wind farm, a new wind park scheduled for completion in Finland during 2022.

Statkraft has entered into an agreement with the owner of the wind park and Keva with a fixed price for electricity throughout the term of the agreement.

“I am pleased to see that Statkraft, through these types of agreements, can help businesses across the Nordics achieve their sustainability goals in combination with contracting green power at competitive terms,” says Hallvard Granheim, Executive Vice President Markets & IT.

Keva is Finland’s largest pension provider and it administers the pensions of local government, the State of Finland, the Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kela and Bank of Finland employees. Keva is also a significant real estate owner and the agreement with Statkraft will secure predictable prices for green power to its tenants.