EDP Renewables starts operation of Serracapriola wind farm in Italy

It is one of the first wind farms of the Italian auction held in October 2019 to be connected to the grid.



It has seven wind turbines and an installed capacity of 28 MW.



With the commissioning of this project, EDPR’s operational capacity in Italy rises to 299 MW.

EDP Renováveis, SA (“EDPR”), global leader in the renewable energy sector and the world’s fourth-largest wind and solar energy producer, has entered today into operation. It is one of the first wind farms of the Italian auction held in October 2019 to be connected to the grid.



The wind farm is located in the southern Italian region of Apulia, specifically in Serracapriola, a town in the province of Foggia. It has seven wind turbines with an installed capacity of 28 MW.



With the commissioning of this project, EDPR’s operating capacity in Italy rises to 299 MW. It also contributes to the consolidation of EDPR’s portfolio in this region and reinforces its participation in the green energy boost expected in this market over the next decade.