Nordex secures an order for 187 MW of wind power in Turkey

Nordex is further expanding its presence in Turkey: at the end of March, Caba Grup ordered 39 N133 / 4800 wind turbines of the Delta4000 series for the second phase of construction of the “Istanbul” wind farm. The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the wind turbines for a period of 15 years.

The Nordex Group had already received an order in 2019 for the 24 MW “Istanbul-I” first construction phase with five N133 / 4800 wind turbines, where the first turbine is currently being installed and the remaining turbines are under construction. The Nordex Group is now supplying 39 more turbines of the same type of turbine for the second construction phase for a total of 187 MW. Turbine delivery for this second construction phase is scheduled for late summer 2021.

The wind farm, located 50 kilometers northwest of Istanbul on the Black Sea, will comprise 44 turbines once it is completed. This makes the 211 MW “Istanbul” wind farm the largest individually licensed project in Turkey to date.

With an annual average wind speed at the site of 8 meters per second, the wind farm is expected to produce an annual output of 850 GWh.

The Nordex Group will install the turbines on 125 meter tubular steel towers. When “Istanbul” begins operations, Caba Grup will receive a higher feed rate, as the Nordex Group will acquire the rotor blades, anchor cages, towers and generators from Turkey.

According to the Turkish wind energy association TÜREB, Nordex Group was again the market leader in Turkey in 2020 with a market share of approximately 27 percent.

The Group has installed more than 32 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and generated sales of around 4.6 billion euros in 2020. The company currently has more than 8,500 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. Its product portfolio is mainly focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.