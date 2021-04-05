Wind power, responsible for 25.5% of the electricity produced in March in Spain

The demand for electricity in Spain increased 4.8% in March. 53.7% of the monthly generation was of renewable origin between concentrated solar power, photovoltaic and wind energy, and 76.9% was produced from technologies that do not emit CO2 equivalent.

Wind energy, responsible for 25.5% of the electricity produced in March, continues to be the leading technology in the national mix for the fourth consecutive month.

The demand for electricity increased by 1.4% in the Balearic Islands and decreased by 4.4% in the Canary Islands compared to March 2020.

The national electricity demand for this month is estimated at 21,930 GWh, 4.8% higher than that registered in March 2020, the month in which the state of alarm was declared due to the coronavirus pandemic. If the effects of the calendar and temperatures are taken into account, the figure is 3.8% higher than that of March of the previous year.

Monthly evolution of demand in Spain

Compared to a pre-pandemic period (March 2019) and corrected for the effects of employment and temperatures, domestic electricity demand decreased by 2.7%.

In the first three months of 2021, demand is estimated at 65,951 GWh, 0.3% more than in 2020. Once again, once the influence of the calendar and temperatures has been corrected, the demand is 0.6% lower to that registered in the same period of the previous year.

In March, and according to data estimated to date, generation from renewable energies represented 53.7% of production, 14.2% more than in the same period of 2020.

With the information available today, wind power generation for the month of March reached 5,661 GWh, a figure 1.1% higher than that registered in the same period last year, and represented 25.5% of production, being the first technology in the country. generation mix, ahead of nuclear (21.8%) and hydraulic (16.9%).

During this month, solar photovoltaic generated 1,665 GWh (7.5% of the total) and solar thermal 397 GWh (1.8%), 56.1% and 68.3% more than in the same month of the year above, respectively. These data have favored that in March 76.9% of electricity production came from technologies that do not emit CO2 equivalent (greenhouse gases).

Electricity generation in March and accumulated in 2021

Electricity demand grows 5.2% in the peninsular electricity system

In the peninsular electricity system, the demand for this month is estimated at 20,835 GWh, 5.2% higher than that registered in March 2020. If the effects of the calendar and temperatures are taken into account, the demand is 4, 2% higher than the same month of the previous year.

Compared to a period prior to the pandemic (March 2019) and corrected for the effects of employment and temperatures, the demand for electricity in the peninsula decreased by 2.3%.

In the first quarter of 2021, the demand for electricity in the Peninsula is estimated at 62,733 GWh, 0.8% more than in 2020. In this case, once the influence of the calendar and temperatures has been corrected, the demand is a 0.2% lower. than that registered in the same period of the previous year.

During this month and according to data estimated today, 55.5% of the peninsular generation was of renewable origin and 79.7% came from technologies that do not emit CO2 equivalent. For its part, wind energy registered 5,572 GWh, 1.2% higher than the production in March last year, and became the first source of generation by contributing 26.3% to the mix.

Electricity demand increased 1.4% in the Balearic Islands and fell 4.4% in the Canary Islands in March

In the Balearic Islands, the demand for electricity this month is estimated at 409,525 MWh, 1.4% higher than that registered in March 2020. If the effects of the calendar and temperatures are taken into account, the data does not show variations compared to March 2020.

Compared to a period prior to the pandemic (March 2019) and after correcting the effects of employment and temperatures, the Balearic electricity demand decreased by 7.6%.

In the first three months of 2021, Balearic demand is estimated in gross terms at 1,241,942 MWh, 1.7% less than in the same period in 2020.

The combined cycle, with 78.6% of the energy produced in the Balearic Islands, was the archipelago’s first source of electricity generation in March, the month in which the renewable energy that does not emit CO2 equivalent generated in the Balearic community represents 7, 6% of the total. In addition, during this month the electrical energy of the submarine link between the Peninsula and Mallorca covered 31.3% of the electricity demand of the Balearic Islands.

For its part, in the Canary Islands, the demand for electricity is estimated at 652,120 MWh, 4.4% lower than that registered in March of last year. If the effects of the calendar and temperatures are taken into account, the figure drops 4.8% compared to the same month last year.

Comparing it with a period prior to the pandemic, the month of March 2019, and after correcting the effects of working hours and temperatures, the demand for Canarian electricity decreased by 12.4%.

In the first quarter of 2021, Canarian demand is estimated in gross terms at 1,875,132 MWh, 12.6% less than in the same period of the previous year.

In the Canary Islands, also the combined cycle, with 45.4% of the total, was the first source of electricity generation in March. Renewables and emission-free technologies accounted for 17.6% of production.