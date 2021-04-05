Closing of Sale of Peralta I & II wind farm in Uruguay

Glad to announce that our client ENERCON has sold 100% of their share interest in Agua Leguas S.A., owner of the 117MW Peralta I & II wind farm in Uruguay, to DIF Capital Partners through their fund DIF Infrastructure Fund VI. After the successful sale of the Cerro Grande windfarm in December 2019, this has been the second transaction between ENERCON and DIF Capital Partners in Uruguay. The wind park consists of 50 ENERCON E-92 turbines of 2,35MW and has been operational since October 2015. It benefits from a 20-year power purchase agreement with UTE, Uruguay’s state-owned utility and will continue to be maintained by ENERCON under a long-term EPK agreement. Asset management services continue to be delivered by SEG Heliotec. FICUS acted as exclusive M&A sell-side advisor to ENERCON, while VOLTIQ acted as exclusive M&A buy-side adviser to DIF Capital Partners.

Mathias Möhrpahl who lead the transaction