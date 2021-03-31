Vestas supplies V117-4.2 MW wind turbines to wind power in Ireland

Vestas has secured an order for 30 MW at the Lenalea wind farm in Ireland being developed by SSE Renewables and Coillte Renewable Energy.

Vestas will supply and install seven V117-4.2 MW wind turbines in 4.3 MW operational mode at the project, which is located in County Donegal. The wind turbines will be serviced through a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract, using Vestas’ existing service base in the region.

The V117-4.3 MW wind turbines will be raised to a hub height of 76.5 m and will be delivered for the first time from the second quarter of 2023. Full commissioning of the wind farm is expected by the end of 2023.

The Lenalea wind farm further highlights Vestas’ recent success at the Irish RESS1 auction in 2020, from which to date Vestas has secured orders for 180 MW.

Gary Crowley, Director of Sales, Ireland, Vestas Northern & Central Europe, highlighted on the order: “Today Ireland has the majority of the world’s electricity demand satisfied by onshore wind power and we are pleased to be a part of it. the continued progress of the wind industry in Ireland with the development of the Lenalea Wind Farm project. Vestas is proud to work with our long-term partners, SSE Renewables, and their joint venture partner, Coillte Renewable Energy. Lenalea is another example of Vestas’ strong technology tailored to the Irish market and builds on our recent successes from the RESS1 auction in Ireland. ”

Maria Ryan, Director of Development, Ireland, at SSE Renewables said: “We have an excellent track record of executing projects with Vestas, so we are delighted to be working with them once again as we move through the construction phase of the Wind Farm. Lenalea. The delivery of Lenalea will play a key role in advancing our strategic objective at SSE Renewables to drive the transition to a zero-carbon future and will play an important role in green recovery and meeting Ireland’s climate action targets. As we prepare to begin construction, we look forward to working with our development partners Coillte Renewable Energy and the communities in County Donegal to achieve the positive social and economic benefit that the Lenalea Wind Farm will provide, both during construction and throughout its operational life. ”.

Peter Lynch, Managing Director of Coillte Renewable Energy, added: “We are delighted to be involved in the joint development of the Lenalea wind farm. Its success in obtaining capacity in the first RESS auction in 2020 was a major achievement and ensures both a guaranteed route to market for green electricity to be generated and a substantial community benefit fund to promote energy efficiency, action initiatives. climate and a wide range of other community projects in the area ”.

SSE Renewables is leading the construction of the project and will operate the Lenalea wind farm for its entire useful life. Once up and running, the Lenalea wind farm will generate enough electricity to power almost 20,000 Irish homes with green energy and offset more than 31,000 tonnes of harmful carbon emissions a year.