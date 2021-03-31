GE Announces 1.48 GW Agreement with Invenergy for North Central Wind Energy Facilities

Project includes Traverse, Maverick and Sundance wind farms. GE will deliver 492 x 2.X-127s and 39 x 2.X-116s wind turbines with varying nameplates and hub heights.

GE Renewable Energy announced today that it has been selected to provide onshore wind turbines for the 1485MW North Central Wind Energy Facilities in Oklahoma. Through this agreement, GE will deliver 492 x 2.X-127s and 39 x 2.X-116 turbines with varying nameplates and hub heights.

The North Central Wind Energy Facilities is a group of three wind farms in north central Oklahoma being developed by Invenergy, a leading privately held global developer and operator of sustainable energy solutions. The three wind farms are the 999-megawatt Traverse Wind Energy Center, the 287-megawatt Maverick Wind Energy Center and the 199-megawatt Sundance Wind Energy Center. Maverick and Sundance will be completed in 2021 and Traverse in 2022; all three projects will be owned by American Electric Power (AEP) upon completion.

Tim White, GE Renewable Energy’s CEO, Onshore Americas, said, “GE Renewable Energy is delighted to be a part of this exciting endeavor, which is the largest combined onshore wind project in GE’s history. We have a long partnership with Invenergy and AEP and look forward to working closely with them to help bring a significant amount of affordable, sustainable energy to the region. As the US and the world have adopted increasing amounts of renewable energy, Invenergy and GE are helping to accelerate this change by being the partners of choice for utilities and other leading companies that want to be part of the ongoing and critical transition to affordable, sustainable renewable energy.“

“It is critical that Invenergy work with trusted partners as we develop and build the North Central Wind Energy Facilities; including Traverse, the largest wind farm in the country, and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jim Shield, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer at Invenergy. “Invenergy is proud to deepen our long-standing partnership with GE Renewable Energy to deliver the benefits these projects will bring to AEP and the nation.”

North Central Wind is the second 1GW+ onshore project in the western hemisphere that GE will build out continuously this year, reinforcing both the demand for clean, renewable wind energy and GE’s strong position in the market.

GE Renewable Energy was recognized by the American Clean Power Association (ACP) as the top manufacturer of wind turbines in the US in 2020, for the third year in a row. Of the total onshore wind installed nationwide, ACPA reported that GE technology was deployed in 53% of new capacity additions, as well as in 31% of new projects under construction or in advanced development that have selected an OEM.

GE Energy Financial Services (“GE EFS”) invested in the Traverse project during the construction phase and provided creative structuring to enable financing of this build transfer opportunity, demonstrating GE’s ability to solve problems for our customers.