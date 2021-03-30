Iberdrola and the Quadis dealership network ally to drive electric mobility

The energy group is contributing solutions to install electric vehicle charging points and self-consumption both in the dealerships themselves and for their customers and employees.

The companies have joined forces as part of their commitment to a more sustainable business model.

Iberdrola and the Quadis dealership network have entered into an agreement whereby they will work together to promote sustainable mobility and self-consumption. The energy company will contribute solutions for installing charging stations at its premises, and the possibility of offering customers and employees who buy electric vehicles Iberdrola’s comprehensive charging and self-consumption products.

Quadis is Spain’s largest network of official dealerships and repair workshops, representing more than 30 brands with a total of more than 100 points of sale and aftermarket businesses. In the framework of their collaboration, Iberdrola has already installed household charging stations in two showroom areas so that customers can see how these work.

As well as providing the infrastructures necessary to charge electric vehicles and for self-consumption, the companies have also committed to some joint projects to encourage electric mobility as part of their commitment to implementing a more sustainable business model.





Digital solutions for charging electric vehicles

Iberdrola offers Quadis dealership customers its Smart Mobility solution, comprising a guaranteed charging infrastructure and installation. Customers can manage the solution in real-time, remotely from a mobile phone, using the applications designed by Iberdrola: the Iberdrola Public Charging app, the Smart Mobility Home app and the Smart Mobility Business app.

What’s more, customers and employees of these dealerships can charge their vehicle batteries with 100% green energy by Iberdrola, which comes from clean generation sources, since all these facilities have renewable origin guarantee certificates (GoOs).

The charging points will also be available on the Iberdrola Public Charging App, the only one in Spain with verified information about all Iberdrola’s public charging points and those belonging to other operators. With this app, you can geolocate the charger and reserve and pay from your mobile.



Electric mobility and green recovery

Iberdrola continues to push its stance on transport electrification as part of its strategy for a decarbonised economy, as a key factor in reducing emissions and city pollution, as well as for a green recovery in the post-Covid world.

The company is implementing a sustainable mobility plan with an investment of 150 million euros, resulting in an increased roll-out of charging points for electric vehicles over the coming years.

The initiative entails installing around 150,000 charging points in homes, companies and on the public road network in cities, as well as on the main motorways over the coming years. The commitment to deploying high-efficiency charging points will include the company installing ultra-rapid (350 kW) charging points every 200 kilometres, super-rapid points (150 kW) every 100 kilometres, and rapid (50 kW) points every 50 kilometres.

Iberdrola is aware of the need to boost electric mobility in Spain through coordinated, effective action involving the major players. The company has, therefore, now completed more than 40 infrastructure roll-out agreements with government departments, institutions, companies, service stations, and electric vehicle dealers and manufacturers.

Iberdrola has recently become the first Spanish business to subscribe to The Climate Group’s EV100 initiative, with the aim of accelerating the transition towards electric vehicles with a commitment to electrifying its entire fleet of vehicles, enabling staff to charge their vehicles at its outlets in Spain and the United Kingdom by 2030.