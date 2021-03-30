American Clean Power Association Statement on Biden-Harris Administration Offshore Wind Energy Announcements

The American Clean Power Association (ACP)?issued the following statement?after the Biden-Harris Administration today set a national target for offshore wind development, along with complementary initiatives to achieve that objective.

“This is an historic day for offshore wind energy in America. The Biden Administration’s ambitious, but achievable, goal of 30 GW by 2030 sets the stage for a brand-new home-grown energy industry that will slash carbon emissions, create 83,000 American jobs, and add $25 billion in annual investments into our economy by the end of this decade. Creating a stable policy platform for offshore wind development and facilitating the first wave of significant projects will provide certainty for the industry, strengthen the workforce, and revolutionize domestic supply chains up and down the coasts and across the country. Now is the time to seize on this once-in-a-generation opportunity.” – Heather Zichal, ACP CEO