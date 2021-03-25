Vestas seals largest order for EnVentus wind turbines for wind power in Germany

Vestas has secured its largest EnVentus order yet in Germany, at the 39 MW Wohlsdorf wind farm in Rotenburg, Lower Saxony. Vestas will supply seven V150-5.6 MW wind turbines to the project, which is located between Bremen and Hamburg.

The Wohlsdorf wind project is being developed by Windpark Wohlsdorf GmbH & Co. KG, a special purpose company owned by Reon and CapCerta. The project was awarded as part of the latest rounds of onshore wind auctions by the German Federal Network Agency (BNetzA).

The V150 EnVentus wind turbines in Wohlsdorf will reach a peak height of 244 meters and will be serviced and maintained by Vestas through a 20-year long-term Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract.

“The Wohlsdorf project is an excellent example of how local developers, local stakeholders and authorities can come together with a common interest to develop a wind energy project that benefits both the local community and the environment,” said Jens Kück. , Sales Director North Germany at Vestas Central and Northern Europe. “This is an exciting project for Vestas, not only because of its size as a large project in northern Germany. We are pleased to partner with Reon and CapCerta for the first time, and their selection of the V150 EnVentus technology for the Wohlsdorf project further highlights the relevance and industry-leading performance of the EnVentus platform in Germany. “

Vestas’ EnVentus platform also garnered orders in Sweden and Ukraine in Q1 2021, demonstrating the regional applicability of the advanced modular design approach applied on the platform. With this project, Vestas has secured an order intake of more than 2.3 GW on three continents for the EnVentus platform.

Tom Becker, CEO of Reon said: “After almost eight years of project development, we are pleased to have reached this important milestone at the Wohlsdorf project. With the V150 EnVentus turbines, we can make a significant contribution to protecting the climate. With this company we are also paving the way for the development of “power for x” in this region. We would like to thank all stakeholders for the great cooperation so far and especially we would like to thank our team for their strong commitment. “

Torsten Klemm, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CapCerta added: “We are very excited that after having signed the first lease with a local farmer in November 2013, seven and a half years later we have overcome all regulations, technical and logistical obstacles. and they are ready to build one of the most powerful onshore wind projects in Germany. Today we can lease around 100ha of land to more than 30 owners. Furthermore, we are especially proud that our project increases the value of the region around Rotenburg (Wümme) and contributes financially and environmentally to the community”.

The Wohlsdorf project will see the first wind turbines delivered and installed in the second quarter of 2022.