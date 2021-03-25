Nordex supplies wind turbines for 96 MW of wind power in Mexico

Nordex has received an order for the delivery of 20 N155 / 4.X wind turbines in Mexico. The wind turbines will be delivered in a 4.8 MW project specific mode, resulting in a total nominal capacity of 96 MW for the wind farm. The order also includes a two-year full service of the wind turbines.

Project name and client are not disclosed as per client request.

The wind farm will be built in the north of the country. The location is characterized by a good average wind speed of 8 meters per second.

The Nordex Group will install the 4.8 MW wind turbines in 120 meter high concrete towers during this year, which the Group produces locally in the country. The company also manufactures the rotor blades locally at its Mexican plant in Matamoros.

The Group has installed more than 32 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and generated sales of around 4.6 billion euros in 2020. Currently, the company has more than 8,500 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. Its product portfolio is mainly focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.