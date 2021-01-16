Nordex has annual orders for more than 6 gigawatts of wind energy in 2020

Driven by strong demand seen towards the end of the year, the Nordex Group secured orders for 491 wind turbine systems with a total output of 2,261 megawatts (MW) in the fourth quarter of 2020 (Q4 2019: 1,477 MW). In 2020, the company received firm orders for a total of 1,331 wind turbines with an output of 6,020 MW, almost matching the high order intake of the previous year despite occasional delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic (2019: 6,207 MW). The share attributable to the efficient and high-margin Delta4000 wind turbines increased to 81 percent for the full year (2019: 44 percent). Launched only in 2019, the N163/5.X turbine alone accounted for 877 MW of new orders.

Order intake in the fourth quarter of 2020

In the final quarter of 2020, 49 percent of orders were placed in Europe and 28 percent in the USA (North America region). The Latin America region had a share of 23 percent due to the 518 MW “Ventos de Santa Eugenia” project in Brazil. The Delta4000 series accounted for 81 percent of orders in the fourth quarter (Q4 2019: 56 percent).

Order intake in the full year 2020

Distributed across 16 countries, 59 percent of orders (by MW) came from the European region last year, with Germany, Norway, the UK, Finland and France being the largest markets. Representing total order intake in the North America region, the USA accounted for 20 percent of orders. Projects in Brazil, Chile and Colombia resulted in 21 percent of the order volume coming from Latin America.

“Significant major projects and a large number of orders, especially from our European core markets, recorded at the end of the year ensured that we were able to repeat the strong 2019 order performance in 2020. We are confident that this momentum will continue in the new year. The demand from our customers for efficient wind turbines to support climate-friendly electricity production continues unabated worldwide,” said José Luis Blanco, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nordex Group.

The Group has installed more than 30 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated sales of around EUR 3.3 billion in 2019. The company currently has 8,400 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.