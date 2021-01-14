Iberdrola and Total join forces to bid for the Thor offshore wind power plant in Denmark

Iberdrola, a global energy leader and one of the world’s largest wind energy producers, has joined forces with Total, an energy company with extensive experience offshore in the Danish North Sea, to develop an offshore wind farm in Denmark.

The two companies have formed a 50% joint venture, shortlisted by the Danish Energy Agency to participate in the tender for the Thor offshore wind farm in the North Sea. Thor will become one of the largest offshore complexes in the world, with a capacity of between 800 and 1,000 megawatts (MW).

“The continued development of offshore wind energy is vital to achieving a decarbonised world and Thor will be a highly relevant project for Denmark’s energy transition. As a world leader in offshore wind, with large projects already operating in the North Sea and in the Baltic Sea, we hope to bring our experience to this exciting new alliance ”, said Jonathan Cole, Iberdrola’s global director of offshore wind.

“Total has a strong ambition to be carbon neutral by 2050 and play an important role in the energy transition in Europe. Our participation in the Thor tender is in line with this ambition and supports our desire to support the energy transition in Denmark, based on more than half a century of offshore operating experience as a trusted energy partner for the country, ”explained Martin Rune Pedersen , director of Total in Denmark.

The alliance is preparing a competitive bid for the project, which is scheduled to be awarded by the Danish Energy Agency by the end of 2021.

Relevant data of the Thor offshore wind farm: