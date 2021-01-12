Rosatom’s wind farm begins electricity production

In December 2020, Rosatom commissioned one of the largest wind farms in Russia. Since January 2021, the Kochubeyevskaya wind farm has been supplying electricity and power to the wholesale electricity and power market and has become the second completed project of NovaWind JSC (Rosatom’s division responsible for wind energy projects).

The Kochubeyevskaya wind farm in Stavropol Krai, Southern Russia, has an installed capacity of 210 MW and consists of 84 wind turbines. As confirmed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, the facility is comprised of 65% local equipment.

Rosatom is currently implementing a programme for wind farm construction at three more sites in Stavropol Krai and the Rostov region, Western Russia. In total, Rosatom will commission wind farms by 2024, with a total capacity of approximately 1.2 GW.