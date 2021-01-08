Grenergy connects the Duna and Huambos wind power plants in Peru

Grenergy Renovables has connected the Duna and Huambos wind farms with a combined capacity of 36.8 MW to the Peruvian grid, the Spanish renewable energy company said.

The wind energy projects were awarded to Grenergy in a renewable energy auction in 2016 and are part of Peru’s plan to meet 60% of its energy demand with clean energy by 2025, and its efforts to bring electricity to remote areas.

The wind farm facilities will supply approximately 165,000 MWh per year to the National Interconnected Electric System for the next 20 years.

The two wind farms were built at more than 2,400 meters above sea level in Chota, Cajamarca province. They are the first to be installed and operated in the windy Peruvian Sierra, Grenergy said.

“We hope it will be the first of many green energy investments in Peru in the coming years”, David Ruiz de Andrés, CEO of Grenergy.

The wind farms came into operation in December. Its start of operation was also reported by Peru’s Ministry of Energy and Mines, which said that the country added 58 MW of renewable energy capacity in 2020, in addition to the two 18.4 MW wind farms, also including a hydroelectric plant. of 20 MW. and a 2.4 MW biomass plant.

Siemens Gamesa for wind turbines and CJR were contracted for the construction and operation of the Duna and Huambos wind farms. The financing was provided by the Madrid-based Official Credit Institute (ICO), the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) and Sinia Renovables SCR SA, a unit of the Spanish lender Banco de Sabadell SA.

Grenergy said that the COVID-19 crisis has presented a challenge to the implementation of the wind farms, but they were still connected in time.