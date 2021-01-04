Vestas secures 15 GW of wind power orders in 2020

During the final days of 2020, wind turbine maker Vestas reported 572 MW of orders in various European markets, including three in Italy.

Amid the series of announcements, Vestas said it secured 15 GW of wind turbine orders in 2020.

On December 29, Vestas announced that it had received a 20 MW order from Aleramo from Gruppo FERA, for the Cairo Montenotte wind farm in Cascinassa, Liguria, in northern Italy. Vestas said it will supply, transport, install and commission five V136-4.2 MW turbines in 4.0 operating mode, and will also service them under an 18-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) agreement. Both delivery and commissioning are expected to take place in the third quarter of 2021.

A day later, Vestas won a contract to supply and install one V136-3.45 MW wind turbine and 14 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines for the 52 MW Bella wind farm in the Basilicata region. This order also comes with a 20-year AOM 5000 service contract. Deliveries are scheduled for the third quarter of 2021, while commissioning is planned for the last quarter of that year.

On the last day of 2020, Vestas also unveiled a 51 MW order for an undisclosed project in Italy, covering the supply and installation of 11 V136-4.2 MW turbines and one V117-3.45 MW unit. The AOM 5000 agreement in this case has a term of 15 years. The turbines will be delivered in the third quarter of 2021 and will be commissioned in the next three months.

Meanwhile, Vestas also reported some orders related to projects in the Iberian Peninsula.

In Spain, the company received for the first time a contract from an undisclosed party to supply and install 11 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines for a 46 MW project. Vestas will deliver the turbines by the second quarter of 2021 and commission them by the first half of 2022.

In addition, an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order was awarded for a 35 MW wind farm in Spain that will have 16 V120-2.2 MW turbines delivered by the second half of 2021 and commissioned by the first half of 2022. Again, the project and the client were not disclosed.

In Portugal, Vestas reported a multi-site order from renewable energy company Finerge for a total of 8 MW. The contract involves the expansion of three existing wind farms throughout the country with two V120-2.2 MW turbines and one V136-3.6 MW machine. Finerge has also opted for a 20-year AOM 4000 service contract. It will expect deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2021 and commissioning in the following quarter.

“This is Finerge’s return to building its own parks, something the company has not done in ten years, since 2011,” said Pedro Norton, CEO of Finerge.

On December 31, Vestas said it won a 90 MW order for the Murtomaki wind project in Finland, which will comprise 15 V162-6.0 MW wind turbines. The client is new to the company: Alandsbanken. You have opted for a 30-year AOM 5000 contract.

The Finnish project was developed by YIT Suomi Oy and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.

In the previous days, Vestas also reported contracts in Ireland and the Netherlands.