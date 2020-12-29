Vestas wins 207 MW repowering order with EnVentus wind turbines in the Netherlands

SwifterwinT op Land B.V., a collaboration of more than 170 residents and entrepeneurs in the Netherlands, has placed a 207 MW order for their repowering project Windplanblauw Onshore.

The wind park currently consists of 46 turbines of various turbine variants and brands which will be replaced by 37 new and more efficient turbine variants from the EnVentus platform. Demonstrating the large potential in replacing older turbines with innovative technology, Vestas has developed a customised solution that comprises 37 V162-5.6 MW turbines with both 136.5m and 168m hub heights and a 25-year service and availability contract, capable of maximising the annual energy production while meeting local restrictions.

The order is adding to Vestas’ installed onshore wind capacity of more than 2 GW in the country.

“SwifterwinT op Land is very much looking forward to cooperating with Vestas”, explains Stephan de Clerck, CEO of SwifterwinT op Land B.V. “The EnVentus V162-5.6 MW is a state-of-the-art turbine that will allow us to produce a maximum yield of sustainable energy, while keeping the impact on the locality to a minimum. We feel this is the perfect fit for us and have full confidence in the future of our locally built wind farm”.

“We are proud to continue our successful collaboration with SwifterwinT op Land B.V with this landmark project. This is our first major EnVentus project in the Netherlands. The EnVentus turbine, in combination with our high steel towers and long-term service contract was a great fit for the project, delivering exceptional levelised cost of energy, driving the industry forward”, states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “Once finalised, the repowered part of the project will almost quadruple its annual energy production, marking a significant step in achieving the goals of the Dutch Climate Agreement”.

The contracts include supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output.

The delivery for the project is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022 while commissioning is planned for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.Once the Windplanblauw Onshore project is repowered, it will generate enough electricity for more than 400.000 local households.