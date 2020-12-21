Wind energy in Sweden, Vestas’ wind turbines for 34 MW wind farm

Vestas has secured a 34 MW order from Rabbalshede Kraft AB for the wind power project Årjäng NV2 that will be located in the Värmland County in west-central Sweden. The project will comprise eight V150-4.2 MW wind turbines with 155m towers together with a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract, optimising the energy production for the lifetime of the project.

This order underlines the 150-4.2 MW turbine’s competitiveness in the Nordic region, where it has now reached a firm order intake track record of more than 1.5 GW.

“The Årjäng NV2 project is an important part of our portfolio and a further step in our strategic growth and our ambition to shape tomorrow’s sustainable and renewable energy. Vestas is a trusted partner in the region and has shown great endurance and commitment throughout the project”, says Peter Wesslau CEO of Rabbalshede Kraft AB.

“I would like to thank our longstanding partner Rabbalshede Kraft AB for the confidence they have shown in the capabilities and competitiveness of our 4 MW platform technology and our services”, states Juan Furones, Vice President, Sales North & West, Vestas Northern & Central Europe. For the site’s wind conditions, the V150-4.2 MW wind turbine is the optimal fit and will ensure maximum value for our customer’s business case”.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022, while commissioning is planned for the third quarter of 2022.