Vestas wins 34 MW order in the Netherlands

Vestas has received an order from Eneco Verda B.V., a subsidiary of Eneco B.V., a leading company in the Dutch and Belgian energy sector for the 34 MW wind farm Landtong Rozenburg.

Located on a peninsula in the port of Rotterdam, the project features nine V126-3.45 MW wind turbines in 3.8 MW Power Optimised Mode with 130m towers. Combined with a 15-year service contract with energy-based availability warranty, the customised solution will optimise the annual energy production at the sites’ high wind conditions, while offering competitive levelised cost of wind energy.

Stein van Woensel, Head of Realisation Eneco says: “We are pleased to have Vestas selected as the supplier of the wind turbines for this landmark project, which after construction will also deliver power via a new shore power system to various vessels in the port of Rotterdam. We look forward to a smooth construction of the wind farm and a continuation of the cooperation with Vestas on this project.”

“I’m delighted that we have signed this agreement with our long-term business partner Eneco and look forward to contribute in achieving the best possible return in wind power production”, states Alex Robertson, VP Sales Central, Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “Next year we will install turbines ranging from V100-2.0 MW to V150-4.2 MW in the Benelux region. Our wide product range was a key lever for delivering the optimal levelised cost of energy on this project as well and contributing to the sustainable energy goals of the Netherlands.”

The order is adding to Vestas’ installed onshore wind capacity of more than 2 GW in the country.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thus optimising the energy output.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022 and commissioning is planned for the third quarter of 2022.