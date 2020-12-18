EDP Renováveis completes the 100% acquisition of the renewables business of Viesgo

EDPR will acquire 100% of a portfolio of 511 MW (EBITDA + Equity MW) of renewable installed capacity in Spain (84%) and Portugal (16%).

Following the information released to the market on July 15th 2020, EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR) — a global leader in the renewable energy field and the world’s third-largest wind energy producer — announces the completion today of the acquisition of the control of the renewable business of Viesgo, for an enterprise value (100%) of €565 million.

This transaction reinforces EDPR’s position as leading global renewables player, and in particular in Spain, with a strongly synergetic portfolio of high-quality assets with strong resource and low risk profile, while offering interesting future growth opportunities.