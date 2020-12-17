Wind energy in Vietnam, Vestas’ wind turbines for for two projects

Leveraging its global experience and extensive project planning capabilities, Vestas will supply and supervise the installation of V150-4.2 MW wind turbines for the two 50 MW projects Nhon Hoa 1 and 2 Wind Farms in the Gia Lai province of Vietnam.

This order takes Vestas’ total order intake in Vietnam past 1 GW in 2020 and reaffirms its leadership position in the market.

The order is placed by Phu Dien JSC, one of Vestas’ biggest customers in Vietnam, that earlier in the year signed contracts for two other projects with a combined capacity of 88MW.

“Vestas is pleased to secure two more projects with Phu Dien JSC in Vietnam. Our partnership demonstrates Phu Dien JSC’s trust and confidence in Vestas’ industry leading wind energy solutions”, says Clive Turton, Vestas Asia Pacific President. “This deal will further strengthen our commitment to support Vietnam’s ambitions to grow its renewable energy sources”.

Upon commissioning, Vestas will commence a 20-year, full scope Active Output Management 5000 (AOM5000) service agreement for both projects, designed to maximise energy production for the project. With a yield-based availability guarantee, Vestas will provide the customer with long-term business case certainty.

Both projects are expected to be commissioned by the third quarter of 2021.