Leeward commissions 171MW wind farm in Colorado

Leeward Renewable Energy (Leeward”) has announced that its Mountain Breeze Wind Farm in Weld County, Colorado, USA has reached commercial operation and that the company has closed the funding under its tax equity financing for the project.

Leeward procured the wind turbine equipment from GE Renewable Energy, and Citi provided tax equity financing of $162.9 million. Mountain Breeze sells its output to Xcel Energy – Colorado under a long-term power purchase agreement.

Mountain Breeze is comprised of 62 GE Renewable Energy onshore wind turbines, with a total capacity of 171MW. Leeward designed and constructed the project from the ground up and will own and operate the wind farm for the long-term.