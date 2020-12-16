Xcel Energy announces completion of 522-megawatt Sagamore wind power project

The completion of Xcel Energy’s new 522-megawatt sagamore wind Project in Roosevelt County, New Mexico was announced Wednesday, December 16, via Zoom.

The project will serve more than 190,000 homes in the area and will employ 20 to 30 full-time jobs to continue operations on the wind farm.

Xcel invested more than 900 million dollars into the project and they said it will save customers 110 million dollars annually.

The virtual event included New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, Ben Fowke, Chairman and CEO of Xcel Energy and David Hudson, President, Xcel Energy.

A panel of Xcel Energy leaders answered questions pertaining to the wind farm.