GE Renewable Energy to supply wind turbines to 265-MW Oklahoma wind farm

GE Renewable Energy today announced a 265-MW onshore wind turbine order for ALLETE Clean Energy’s Caddo Wind farm, located in Caddo County, Oklahoma. The wind farm will utilize GE’s 2.8-127 turbines.

Construction on the project has begun, with commissioning expected in 2021. The agreement also provides for a 15-year full-service agreement.

Tim White, GE Renewable Energy’s CEO for Onshore Wind Americas, said: “GE Renewable Energy is proud to continue our relationship with ALLETE Clean Energy by working together on the Caddo wind farm. Our 2-MW platform leverages proven, reliable technology and is ideally suited for this part of the country at a time when the world needs access to clean, affordable energy.”

Caddo is the fourth wind farm GE Renewable Energy and ALLETE Clean Energy have built together in the United States, and upon completion they will have a combined installed base of more than 750 MW.

Al Rudeck Jr., ALLETE Clean Energy’s President said: “We are pleased to once again partner with GE Renewable to bring more renewable energy to our nation’s grid and help our customers meet their sustainability goals. The 300-MW Caddo site will double ALLETE Clean Energy’s capacity to serve the accelerating corporate demand for clean energy, and is fully contracted for the first 12 years with three investment-grade Fortune 500 customers.”

As previously announced, McDonalds will purchase 200 MW from Caddo Wind through a power purchase agreement (PPA).